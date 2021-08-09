Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 126,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

