Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $8,068,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UI. TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $315.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

