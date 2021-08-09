Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5,135.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $137.54 on Monday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

