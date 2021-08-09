Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,409 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

