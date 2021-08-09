Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $776,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 51.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

