Usca Ria LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $209.15 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.97.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

