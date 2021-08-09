New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 114.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 208,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.94 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

