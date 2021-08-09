Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,097 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $66.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

