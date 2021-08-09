Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

