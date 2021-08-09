Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 213.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Primerica by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $148.54 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,782. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

