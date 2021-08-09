B. Riley Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $77.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEAS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

