Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by Barclays from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,157,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

