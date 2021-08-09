WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $45.00 at KeyCorp

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.82.

NYSE:WRK opened at $48.81 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,046,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

