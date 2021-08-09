Usca Ria LLC Has $616,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $107.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

