Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,708 shares of company stock worth $12,849,298. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.