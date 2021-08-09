Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Reduced by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.38.

