Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 97,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $119.87 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $122.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

