Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

