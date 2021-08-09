Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after buying an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after buying an additional 420,498 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $296.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $216.42 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.81.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

