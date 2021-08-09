Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

