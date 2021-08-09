Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. Surgalign updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.92 on Monday. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

