PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.40.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
