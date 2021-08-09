Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of D opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
