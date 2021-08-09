Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.570-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.39 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

