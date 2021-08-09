Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.
OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $16.00 on Monday. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Astronics Company Profile
