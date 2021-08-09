1st Constitution Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $21.90 on Monday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.