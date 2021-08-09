Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) PT at GBX 2,120.83

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,158 ($28.19) on Friday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total value of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

