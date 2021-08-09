PBF Logistics LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $810.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.83.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBFX shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

