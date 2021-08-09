Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 338.53 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,015. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnite by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

