Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $23.35 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

