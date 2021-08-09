A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £152.28 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.95).

BAG stock opened at GBX 558.85 ($7.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.05. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The company has a market cap of £626.07 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

