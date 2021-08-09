Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MCG opened at $14.08 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

