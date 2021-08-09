Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of MCG opened at $14.08 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $14.26.
