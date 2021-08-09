997 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $384.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

