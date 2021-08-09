DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 19,200 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 720.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $117.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.