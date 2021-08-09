DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

