Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 194.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 37,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

