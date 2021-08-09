Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

