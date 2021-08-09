Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Several research firms have commented on QTS. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,091,000 after buying an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,626,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

