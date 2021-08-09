Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Several research firms have commented on QTS. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,091,000 after buying an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,626,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.