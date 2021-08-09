Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $127.00 at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.90.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.29. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.