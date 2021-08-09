State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

