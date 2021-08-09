Oraichain Token Hits One Day Volume of $998,261.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $7.06 or 0.00015490 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $998,261.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00825291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00102305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

