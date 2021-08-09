FLIP Reaches One Day Volume of $370.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. FLIP has a total market cap of $222,512.91 and $370.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00825291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00102305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040458 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

