Brokerages Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target at $36.83

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

StepStone Group stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $47.93.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

