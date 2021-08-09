Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 193 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in The Middleby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby stock opened at $193.39 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

