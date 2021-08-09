Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Proto Labs worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $64,608,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $80.47 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

