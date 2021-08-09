Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,269 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

