Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,557 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after buying an additional 243,175 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,512,000 after purchasing an additional 322,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

