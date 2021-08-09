Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 114.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

