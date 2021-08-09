Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,968,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $247.27 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.30.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

