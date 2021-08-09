Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.