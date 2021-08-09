Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

